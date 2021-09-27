NU FB: Huskers and Wolverines to meet in primetime on ABC
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).
The game will be televised nationally on ABC.
Big Ten TV Schedule for Saturday, October 9
Noon ET/11am CT
Maryland at Ohio State – FOX
Michigan State at Rutgers – Big Ten Network
3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT
Wisconsin at Illinois – Big Ten Network
4pm ET/3pm CT
Penn State at Iowa – FOX
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT
Michigan at Nebraska – ABC
