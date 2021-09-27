Warm start to the week followed by a welcomed pattern change

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Sunday afternoon exhibited sunny skies and warm temperatures. Temperatures were in the upper 80s to low 90s. Some breezy conditions were present as well.

Warm temperatures across the region (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the beginning of the week, temperatures will remain in the upeer 80s to low 90s with sunny and breezy conditions to continue across the region.

Warm conditions to continue for Monday (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures will finally start to change with temperatures in the mid 80s on Tuesday. The reasoning that this change is occuring is because of a high pressure system moving towards the east and a brand new cold front to come through the area, allowing for cloud cover increase and more of a southwesternly wind direction, allowing for the temperatures to come down some.

Cooler temperatures for the region Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

A deep pattern change for the mid part of the week to the end of the week with a trough like pattern coming into the region. This will allow for rain chances to come into the region with multiple surface low pressure disturbances coming through the area. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 70s throughout this period, feeling more fall like.

A pattern change coming into the region (Andre Brooks)

A big pattern change coming towards the region (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.