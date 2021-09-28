Addressing the need of quality childcare

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A local organization is working to address the role that high-quality early childhood education plays in families and communities.

Community for Kids in North Platte is having many discussions with local leaders about the future capacity and concerns with childcare. With an increase in families needing quality child care, local child care providers are struggling. To make matters worse, many facilities are experiencing staffing shortages.

“North Platte is in a crisis after the closure of Kids Academy,” said Diane Livingston, Early Childhood Community Coordinator for C4K. “We lost many childcare spots. Most providers in town have waiting lists.”

There are many conversations about how the child care industry could become more attractive to job seekers. Businesses have raised their hourly rate making it harder for child care centers to compete. If childcare providers increase their wages, costs for childcare will increase which will make it harder for struggling families.

“We need to attract quality workers to the profession which will take a salary increase. Childcare is one of the lowest-paid professions,” said Livingston. “The other part of that problem is that families cannot afford to pay more. At the federal, state and community level, it is being discussed how can we address this problem, but it does not fix our problem right now.”

Leaders from across the state of Nebraska came together in a conference on Monday to focus on high-quality childhood education and its connection to economic development.

“It is becoming such an issue for our communities, especially after the last couple years of people not being able to work,” said Livingston. “As those people return to the workforce, they require childcare. We are trying to focus and make that happen so that we can be a thriving community. However, what is most important is that our children thrive.”

Community for Kids is a state statewide initiative that supports young children and families while providing care.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.