Design workshops aim to spur economic and rec opportunities at Lake McConaughy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Opportunities to enhance waterways and economic development in Ogallala and Lake McConaughy are at the forefront for a state legislature based committee.

A series of design workshops are being held this week at the Keith County Fairgrounds to provide those recommendations.

The Nebraska Legislature passed LB406 earlier this year to do a study of the Lake McConaughy region. The area is one of three that Omaha based engineering firm HDR Inc. is studying throughout the state.

The company was chosen by the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability, or Star Wars, to come up with concepts on how to enhance economic development, tourism, and recreational opportunities with the help of feedback from stakeholders.

“The road going in there from Highway 92 at Cedar View all the way to the far ramp, irrigation cuts in it, and I’ve lost six license plates and my jet ski has almost come off the trailer, so it’s rough,” said Cedar View resident Robert Duresky. “I would like to see that addressed because I believe that would make the quality of life for the residents and visitors a lot better.”

The workshops last through Thursday. HDR Inc. will condense their findings before drawing up their draft plan to present to the committee in November.

The plan is to implement these projects starting next year.

Other areas of study include Knox County - Louis and Clark State Recreation Area and Columbus east to the Missouri River.

