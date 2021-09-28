It’s fall-time story time at North Platte Public Library

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With autumn is in full swing, the North Platte Public Library hosted their story time Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the topic was about the season.

The stories read during the story time was The Leaf Thief and The Leaf Man. The first story was about a squirrel leading an investigation on who stole all the leaves, and the second story was all about a man who loved leaves and he had made many shapes with the leaves.

The story time also featured a few activities such as two arts and crafts which involved a leaf hedgehog and for the children to trace leaves and then coloring them in with any leaf and color that they wanted to choose.

The topic Tuesday was all about leaves and one kid loves doing activities with leaves and even has a particular favorite color.

“Jumping in leaves. Pushing them up and jumping in them,” Participant Nathan Newlane said. “Orange.”

Other activities that were in the story time was a few songs about leaves and also a puppet show illustrating on how beautiful leaves are.

