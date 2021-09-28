Kids saddle up for the 2021 Horse Show

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Over at the Wild West Arena, Dusty Trails concludes his Horse Show Academy with a competition for young riders. Kids of all ages honed in other horse riding abilities as many of them have been practicing for the past six weeks.

The Horse Show gives kids the opportunity to showcase their skills in Western pleasure Horsemanship, trails, barrels, poles, keyholes and flag races. Some of the events were judged and while others were timed.

One of the big takeaways from the horse show are the life skills the kids learn, such as overcoming challenges, conquering their fears, working as a team and developing a strong work ethic.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.