Nebraska Baseball exhibition with Wichita State canceled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team’s fall exhibition with Wichita State at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on Saturday, Oct. 2 has been canceled in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Tuesday.

The exhibition game against the Shockers will not be rescheduled.

NU will hold its annual Red/White Series fall scrimmages Oct. 11-13 at Hawks Field, with game times determined in the coming weeks. The scrimmages are scheduled for seven innings and will be open to the public with free admission.

