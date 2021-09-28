Advertisement

New hardware store opens up in North Platte

The unveiling of the new CHM Interiors Branch here in North Platte
The unveiling of the new CHM Interiors Branch here in North Platte(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte residents have a new place to shop for hardware for home improvements. CMH Interiors opened their doors on Tuesday to the public.

CMH Interiors is a hardware store in Kearney, and the business decided in order to expand their business, they would open up a branch here in North Platte.

The festivities that occurred Tuesday was a ribbon cutting, a first dollar presentation, food and a meet-and-greet of the new CMH Employees. The North Platte branch are so excited to meet their customers.

According to store representatives, CMH Interiors is different type of hardware store for interior decorating.

“We have a lot of buying power as far as products at cheaper rates. We can do a lot of different products for you,” Store Manager Ryan Nelson said. " We have a lot of knowledge between all of different people that do work with us.”

CMH Interiors is located off of Francis Street. For more information on the new facility, visit their website.

