Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts extends Directed Health Measure to protect hospital capacity

(10/11)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that the State is extending its Directed Health Measure to address hospital staffing shortages. Initially, the DHM was set to expire on September 30. With the extension, it will remain in force through October 31 unless renewed.

The DHM suspends inpatient Class D and Class E elective surgeries for all Acute Care, Critical Care, and Children’s Hospitals in Nebraska. These are elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome.

According to the Nebraska Hospital Capacity Dashboard, there are only 24 percent of staffed hospital beds available and 15 percent of staffed ICU beds available in the state.

For pediatric patients, there are 23 percent of staffed hospital beds available and 16 percent of staffed ICU beds available.

The DHM is available by clicking here.

RELATED: Mask mandate in Lincoln extended.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unveiling of the new CMH Interiors Branch here in North Platte
New hardware store opens up in North Platte
Diane Livingston, C4K coordinator, sharing how officials throughout Nebraska are working to...
Addressing the need of quality childcare
Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito’s family speaks; FBI leads search for Laundrie
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen (File photo)
Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Locally heavy amounts possible but not everywhere..
Needed rain due to arrive Wednesday..
An arts and craft activity that involved making a leaf hedgehog
It’s fall-time story time at North Platte Public Library
The unveiling of the new CMH Interiors Branch here in North Platte
New hardware store opens up in North Platte
Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Tuesday with some added cloud cover, but...
Tuesday Forecast: One more warm day before cooler, wetter weather arrives