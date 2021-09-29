Man’s body found in burned camper

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Early Wednesday morning the Sutherland Fire Department responded to a campground concerning a camper engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, a man’s body was found inside.

At 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, deputies with the Sutherland Fire Department responded to 31599 West Park Road in Sutherland. This campground has trailer homes and campers parked. When responders arrived at the scene, neighbors told the deputies and firefighters that a man lived in the camper burning, and was “likely in it.”

A State Fire Marshal reports the likely cause of the fire as a faulty appliance.

The man’s body has been taken to Central Nebraska Mortuary Services in Gibbon for an autopsy and proper identification.

The case remains under investigation.

