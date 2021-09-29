Needed rain due arrive Wednesday..

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Its’ been hot and dry, and areas across Southwest Nebraska to the Panhandle remain in a moderate to severe drought. North Platte is doing better than most area, as least as far as showing a surplus of rain to date, but for the month we down by about a half inch. Some relief is on the way, as a pair of weather systems will interact to bring in some much needed rain and along with cooler temperatures that appear to be hanging around for awhile.

A cold front will slowly push into the Panhandle Wednesday morning and slowly push into the North Platte are by the early evening before exiting into central areas of the state by Thursday morning. Some spotty showers may pop up ahead of the front over parts of the Panhandle and southwest as early as Wednesday forenoon but the widespread setup for rain won’t likely occur until late afternoon early evening with some thunderstorms embedded in the rain shield.

The rain will progress into central parts of the state through the overnighrt while it tapers off from west to east behind the front. There could be some locally heavy rain with projected amounts , ranging from 1/4 to 2 inches across Keith and Lincoln Counties, to one to two inches in Custer County.

Temperatures on Wednesday will range from the low 60s in the Panhadle to the lower 80s in the Lextington, Broken Bow areas.

