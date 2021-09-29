Rain tonight...Seasonally cool temperatures into next week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- A cold front energized by a low pressure trough lifting north, will bring rain to the Greater Nebraska area tonight into early Thursday. The slow moving front will track into the North Platte area through early evening as rain coverage increases and intensifies. Good moisture, almost twice as much as we usually see this late in September will be available to be wrung out of the atmosphere supporting the potential for 1 to 1.5″ or more rainfall amounts, somewhere east of an Ogallala to Ainsworth line. This doesn’t mean that everyone will see these totals, but if your under a thunderstorm producing heavier rates of rain the potential is there.

By Thursday morning the front will be moving through central and eastern parts of the state leaving cooler temperatures in its wake. Only a slight chance of a morning shower around North Platte, as most of rain will be over the eastern part of the state with the front. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s.

Another upper level low will trudge from Colorado into Kansas and then into Southeast Nebraska Friday and Saturday. We could see a few showers across Western Nebraska but the better chance for now look across Kansas and the southeastern part of the state. Its looking mild and dry from Sunday into next week with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

