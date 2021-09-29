Advertisement

Starting to see a change in the air

North Platte area
Clouds that are starting to loom into the North Platte region
Clouds that are starting to loom into the North Platte region(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the last several weeks, North Platte has seen abnormally warm to hot conditions across the area, but a change is starting to take shape.

During the day on Wednesday, clouds, rain and breezy conditions started to move into the area. This has allowed for temperatures to cool down and to start feeling like fall. One North Platte resident loves this change.

Simants says she notices a difference in her health when the weather changes.

“My absolute favorite part is the weather. I like it when it’s cooler. I have really bad allergies and that sometimes settles down in the fall a little bit, and I just love the feel of the cool air,” Simants said.

The temperatures across the region are forecast to continue to cool down this week with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and lows in the low 40s to low 50s. Some rain is also in forecast with continued breezy conditions.

