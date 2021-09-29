Starting to see a change in the air

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the last several weeks, North Platte has seen abnormally warm to hot conditions across the area, but a change is starting to take shape.

During the day on Wednesday, clouds, rain and breezy conditions started to move into the area. This has allowed for temperatures to cool down and to start feeling like fall. One North Platte resident loves this change.

“I love this changing weather. Fall is my absolute favorite time of year. I like it when it’s not too hot, not too cold. The snow hasn’t started yet and I love the fall colors,”

Simants says she notices a difference in her health when the weather changes.

“My absolute favorite part is the weather. I like it when it’s cooler. I have really bad allergies and that sometimes settles down in the fall a little bit, and I just love the feel of the cool air,” Simants said.

The temperatures across the region are forecast to continue to cool down this week with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and lows in the low 40s to low 50s. Some rain is also in forecast with continued breezy conditions.

