Tim Javorsky comes to town

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the Linden Estates Nursing Home Wednesday afternoon Tim Javorsky of Lincoln preformed for the residents.

Tim Javorsky is a native of Lincoln. He is known for his act as a singer, saxophonist, and band leader. He played over 20 songs at the for residents today and the seniors attending say they really enjoyed him being there.

The performance was set up in a booth outdoors for the event to happen safely concerning COVID-19.

“It’s wonderful because we’re not able to have people come in to the facility to perform,” Life Enrichment Coordinator Sally Runge said. ”We got double duty for getting entertained and we are able to get some fresh air.”

The performance for Tim Javorsky at the nursing home was sponsored by the Merry Makers.

