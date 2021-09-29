Advertisement

Tim Javorsky comes to town

Music event for Linden residents
Live performance of Tim Javorsky
Live performance of Tim Javorsky(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the Linden Estates Nursing Home Wednesday afternoon Tim Javorsky of Lincoln preformed for the residents.

Tim Javorsky is a native of Lincoln. He is known for his act as a singer, saxophonist, and band leader. He played over 20 songs at the for residents today and the seniors attending say they really enjoyed him being there.

The performance was set up in a booth outdoors for the event to happen safely concerning COVID-19.

“It’s wonderful because we’re not able to have people come in to the facility to perform,” Life Enrichment Coordinator Sally Runge said. ”We got double duty for getting entertained and we are able to get some fresh air.”

The performance for Tim Javorsky at the nursing home was sponsored by the Merry Makers.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unveiling of the new CMH Interiors Branch here in North Platte
New hardware store opens up in North Platte
Sutherland fire and death of resident
Man’s body found in burned camper
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Diane Livingston, C4K coordinator, sharing how officials throughout Nebraska are working to...
Addressing the need of quality childcare
Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Foley and Mark Lee Dickson at pro-life event in Hastings.
Will pro-life movements end legal abortion in Nebraska?
Clouds that are starting to loom into the North Platte region
Starting to see a change in the air
Locally heavy amounts possible but not everywhere..
Needed rain due to arrive Wednesday..
Sutherland fire and death of resident
Man’s body found in burned camper