WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera

NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.(Brandon Warren // American Meteor Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
North Carolina (Gray News) – More than 150 witnesses reported seeing a fireball in the southeastern part of the U.S. on Friday night.

The American Meteor Society and NASA say at least five fireballs were seen over Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

NASA explains that fireballs are meteors brighter than the planet Venus, which is considered to be the brightest planet in the solar system.

According to NASA, more than 80 people specifically reported seeing a meteor skim the coast of North Carolina around 7:40 p.m. local time.

NASA says the fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.

Witness Brandon Warren shared video from a doorbell camera that captured the fireball:

John Zimmerman also submitted dash camera video that shows the fireball:

