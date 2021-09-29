Advertisement

Will pro-life movements end legal abortion in Nebraska?

Leaders say it depends on the pro-life organizations
Lt. Gov. Foley and Mark Lee Dickson at pro-life event in Hastings.
Lt. Gov. Foley and Mark Lee Dickson at pro-life event in Hastings.(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As Texas lawmakers navigate a statewide abortion ban in their state, Nebraska lawmakers may be next.

In 2022, Nebraska legislators may be considering their own statewide abortion ban. But according to a speech given by Lieutenant Governor of Nebraska Mike Foley at a “Remember the Unborn” event hosted by the South Central Nebraska Right to Life at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, it is all dependent on the actions taken by pro-life groups in the state.

Pro-life group at event in Hastings releasing pink and blue balloons.
Pro-life group at event in Hastings releasing pink and blue balloons.(Courtesy Photo)
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley at pro-life event in Hastings.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley at pro-life event in Hastings.(Courtesy Photo)

Dickson, who recently spoke at the Women’s Resource Center’s Banquet in North Platte was in Nebraska from his home state of Texas for Lt. Gov. Foley’s address. Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, and he says those “for life” must continue to fight for the innocent lives of the unborn.

Both Lt. Gov. Foley and Dickson recognize that not everyone agrees with making abortion illegal. Dickson started his movement to recognize the beliefs of individual communities and persons with Sanctuary Cities after he says the Biden Administration declared a goal to make abortion legal in every zip code in America. Dickson says, “not in my zip code,” and encourages others to speak up for the unborn if they want to see their communities free of legal abortion.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unveiling of the new CMH Interiors Branch here in North Platte
New hardware store opens up in North Platte
Sutherland fire and death of resident
Man’s body found in burned camper
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Diane Livingston, C4K coordinator, sharing how officials throughout Nebraska are working to...
Addressing the need of quality childcare
Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance

Latest News

Live performance of Tim Javorsky
Tim Javorsky comes to town
Clouds that are starting to loom into the North Platte region
Starting to see a change in the air
Locally heavy amounts possible but not everywhere..
Needed rain due to arrive Wednesday..
Sutherland fire and death of resident
Man’s body found in burned camper