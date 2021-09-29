Will pro-life movements end legal abortion in Nebraska?

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As Texas lawmakers navigate a statewide abortion ban in their state, Nebraska lawmakers may be next.

“When fighting for the smallest and most vulnerable among us, we need everyone engaged and doing their part. Nebraska is not the largest state in American, but it does not have to be to join with Texas in doing what is right and doing their part to bring an end to the abortion holocaust in America.”

In 2022, Nebraska legislators may be considering their own statewide abortion ban. But according to a speech given by Lieutenant Governor of Nebraska Mike Foley at a “Remember the Unborn” event hosted by the South Central Nebraska Right to Life at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, it is all dependent on the actions taken by pro-life groups in the state.

Dickson, who recently spoke at the Women’s Resource Center’s Banquet in North Platte was in Nebraska from his home state of Texas for Lt. Gov. Foley’s address. Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, and he says those “for life” must continue to fight for the innocent lives of the unborn.

“Every city out to do their part to make sure abortion never expands into their communities. Every city and every village ought to do their part to make sure abortion never expands into their communities.”

Both Lt. Gov. Foley and Dickson recognize that not everyone agrees with making abortion illegal. Dickson started his movement to recognize the beliefs of individual communities and persons with Sanctuary Cities after he says the Biden Administration declared a goal to make abortion legal in every zip code in America. Dickson says, “not in my zip code,” and encourages others to speak up for the unborn if they want to see their communities free of legal abortion.

