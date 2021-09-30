Advertisement

Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into county Democratic HQ in Austin

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An arson investigation was underway after a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin.

The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but that was quickly put out by employees of a neighboring business using a fire extinguisher.

No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.

“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandanna and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.

Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

The man in the video is also suspected of vandalizing a Travis County administrative building a few hours later, Jennings said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unveiling of the new CMH Interiors Branch here in North Platte
New hardware store opens up in North Platte
Sutherland fire and death of resident
Man’s body found in burned camper
NSP, KPD are investigating the death of a Kearney man south of Minden.
Man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle near Minden
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Tickets for the 2022 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series to see Tim McGraw and Miranda...
Golden Circle Tickets to Tim McGraw sell out in 35 minutes, Miranda Lambert not far behind

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Biden goals at risk, $1T public works bill splits Democrats
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown