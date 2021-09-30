Advertisement

Golden Circle Tickets to Tim McGraw sell out in 35 minutes, Miranda Lambert not far behind

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tickets to see one of country’s biggest music stars are now on sale.

People started lining up early Wednesday at the Nebraskaland Days office to get their tickets to see Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert during the 2022 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series.

Golden Circle Tickets for Tim McGraw sold out in the first 35 minutes with Miranda Lambert not falling too far behind.

Officials say they are pleased with this year’s sales, especially after implementing a few strategies to deter scalpers.

“A couple of things we did is we really limited the radius where people could get electronic delivery to try and limit the folks coming in from east and west coast who may be trying to swipe up those tickets,” said David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days Executive Director. “The other thing we did is we didn’t offer much of a pre-sale, so we really think those two things helped us limit the impact of that, but of course you are never going to get rid of that 100 percent, but we are really happy how that turned out today.”

You can get your tickets by going online at nebraskalanddays.com or at the Nebraskaland Days office.

Tim McGraw will perform Friday, June 24 and Miranda Lambert on June 25.

