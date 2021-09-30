Advertisement

Legislative redistricting proposal passed

Nebraska Unicameral on redistricting
Nebraska Unicameral on redistricting
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A proposal that establishes new boundaries for Nebraska’s 49 legislative districts was passed by lawmakers on Thursday.

LB3, introduced by the Redistricting Committee, makes several changes to legislative districts to account for an overall population shift from the western to the eastern part of the state.

Among other changes, the bill moves District 36 from central Nebraska to southwestern Sarpy County, encompassing Gretna and Springfield. Portions of the former district, which comprised Custer, Dawson and the northern part of Buffalo counties, are now part of districts 41, 43 and 44.

LB3 also shifts Banner and Kimball counties to District 48. Hooker, Thomas, McPherson and Logan counties move from District 43 to District 42.

The bill makes several changes to legislative districts in the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The northern portion of District 25 that includes Waverly shifts to District 21. Another portion of District 25 that includes part of northeast Lincoln moves to District 2, which includes Cass County. District 30, which includes Gage County and a portion of southern Lancaster County, shifts to the east and now includes a portion of south Lincoln.

Among other changes in the Omaha metro area, a portion of northwestern Douglas County, including Valley, moves from District 39 to District 15, which includes Dodge County.

Lawmakers voted 37-7 to pass LB3, which takes effect immediately.

