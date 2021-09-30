Advertisement

‘Whodunit’ comedy ‘Clue’ takes center stage at the North Platte High School

North Platte High School Play Production students kick off the fall season with the comedy,...
North Platte High School Play Production students kick off the fall season with the comedy, 'Clue.'
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School students will soon kick off their fall play production that promises to have the audience on their toes and guessing ‘who done it.’

‘Clue’ takes center stage in the schools’ Performing Arts Center next week.

The play is based on the 1985 Paramount movie, inspired by the classic board game.

Students started rehearsing in August. It’s one four productions they are performing this school year.

Curtain times are 7:30 on October 5 and 7 and 4:30 on October 6.

Tickets are $5 for adults and students. Activity cards are not being accepted.

