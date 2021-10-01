Advertisement

2020 & 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes inducted

Nebraska volleyball’s newest Hall of Fame inductees: Jordan Larson, Terry Pettit and Cathy Noth.
Nebraska volleyball’s newest Hall of Fame inductees: Jordan Larson, Terry Pettit and Cathy Noth.(10/11 NOW)
By Nebraska Athletics and 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The 2020 & 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes were inducted on Friday. The induction ceremony took place outside near the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza at 3 p.m.

The 2020 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class, which was not able to be formally inducted last year due to the pandemic, included: Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea (Bowling); Eric Crouch (Football); Sam Francis (Football/Track & Field); Maurtice Ivy (Women’s Basketball); Jordan Larson (Volleyball); and Terry Pettit (Volleyball Head Coach).

The 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class included: Therese Alshammar (Swimming), Jordan Burroughs (Wrestling); Bob Cerv (Baseball); Kelsey Griffin (Women’s Basketball); Larry Jacobson (Football); and Cathy Noth (Volleyball).

