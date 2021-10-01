Advertisement

Dedication ceremony for newly renovated Thedford Airport

Jack Johnston, President of the Thomas County Airport Authority along with other local...
Jack Johnston, President of the Thomas County Airport Authority along with other local officials cutting the ribbon during the Thedford airport dedication.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
THEDFORD, Neb. (KNOP) -Local leaders and members of the community gathered at the Thomas County Airport for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Earlier this year, Thedford airport received millions of dollars from the federal government through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The grant money was used to double the ramps to accommodate more jets, increased the taxi area and added teacup turns along with a fuel island for single-point fueling.

Now, the airport is working on its 10-year plan for future accommodations.

“We get a lot of jet traffic and big airplanes,” said Jack Johnston, President, Thomas County Airport Authority. “Some of those planes insurance need 5,000 feet on the runways and we tried to extend it. That is one of the things we are working on for the future.”

Currently, the Thomas County Airport has two full hangars. As a part of their 10-year plan, airport officials are looking to increase hangar space as well.

