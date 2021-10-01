Dedication ceremony for newly renovated Thedford Airport

THEDFORD, Neb. (KNOP) -Local leaders and members of the community gathered at the Thomas County Airport for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Earlier this year, Thedford airport received millions of dollars from the federal government through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The grant money was used to double the ramps to accommodate more jets, increased the taxi area and added teacup turns along with a fuel island for single-point fueling.

Now, the airport is working on its 10-year plan for future accommodations.

“We get a lot of jet traffic and big airplanes,” said Jack Johnston, President, Thomas County Airport Authority. “Some of those planes insurance need 5,000 feet on the runways and we tried to extend it. That is one of the things we are working on for the future.”

Currently, the Thomas County Airport has two full hangars. As a part of their 10-year plan, airport officials are looking to increase hangar space as well.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.