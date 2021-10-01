New attractions at Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each fall, Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Cody’s creates opportunities for families to create memories with various outdoor activities.

“We like to make an experience that is well-rounded and outdoors for the whole family,” said Dusty Barner, Owner of Dusty Trails. “I listen to the community about different attractions they would like to see and make sure there is something for everyone.”

This year some of the attractions include a corn cannon, where people can shoot ears of corn at targets using an air cannon; critter catch, where people can chase chickens around the bin; and a petting zoo. A new addition to the Pumpkin Fest is axe throwing, where people aim axes at targets for different point values. There are also bouncy horses in children and adult sizes.

Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest is also an immersive learning environment.

Some of what we do is about education,” said Barner. “Farming and ranching is a big part of our state. We have grain tables that everyone can get in and play in.”

The location of Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest is on the Buffalo Bill Historical State Park which Barner believes adds a special ambiance to the annual fest.

“I don’t think you can find a prettier place in the state to hold this festival than right here,” said Barner.

Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest takes place each Saturday and Sunday from noon to six p.m. throughout the month of October.

