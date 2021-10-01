Advertisement

NSP reminds fans to plan ahead and drive safely on gameday

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the Nebraska football team returns to action at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska State Troopers will be on the road and in the air on gameday.

“Every motorist has a role to play in keeping roads safe with increased traffic on Husker gamedays,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we move into the bulk of the home schedule for the Huskers, our troopers will be working hard alongside many others to make sure travel to and from Lincoln is safe on gameday.”

NSP encourages fans to utilize alternate routes for travel into and out of Lincoln. The routes recommended by the Nebraska Department of Transportation can be found here.

“As fans come to Lincoln to root on the Huskers, let’s all work together to make sure everyone arrives at their destinations safely,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Avoid distractions and be ready for slow moving traffic, always have a sober driver, and always wear a seat belt.”

The Nebraska football team has five remaining home games in the next two months, beginning tomorrow. During those gamedays, troopers will perform duties both inside and outside the stadium, as well as on the roads around Lincoln. The NSP Aviation Support Division will once again provide assistance from the air to direct troopers patrolling the road. Husker fans can also hear live traffic reports from Trooper Dave during pregame and postgame coverage on the Huskers Radio Network broadcast.

This special effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $5,900 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline, when safe to do so, at *55 from their cell phone or at 800-525-5555 from any phone. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Trace and his battle back from COVID-19, and the effects of the virus.
A long journey through COVID-19
NSP, KPD are investigating the death of a Kearney man south of Minden.
Man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle near Minden
The unveiling of the new CMH Interiors Branch here in North Platte
New hardware store opens up in North Platte
Sutherland fire and death of resident
Man’s body found in burned camper
Tickets for the 2022 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series to see Tim McGraw and Miranda...
Golden Circle Tickets to Tim McGraw sell out in 35 minutes, Miranda Lambert not far behind

Latest News

Zero tolerance for ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 10-1-2021
Weather worthy of a seal of approval
Josh Trace and his battle back from COVID-19, and the effects of the virus.
A long journey through COVID-19
Josh Trace and his battle back from COVID-19, and the effects of the virus.
Trace Family COVID story