Quilts of Valor honors five Vietnam veterans

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On September 30, five Vietnam veterans received Quilts of Valor for their dedication and service to the United States.

Harry Miles served in the U.S. Navy from September of 1969 to April 1971. Miles was aboard the USS Terrebonne Parish (LST-1156). His duty station included a Mediterranean Cruise and Vietnam. Miles was in charge of four boats that hauled and protected troops. Miles was discharged in New York.

Dallas L. Shearer was drafted into the Army in 1971. He enlisted in U.S. Marine Corps, where he served from 1972 to 1978. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. During his service, Shearer was awarded the National Defense Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Ribbon, along with many other awards.

Donald Barner served in the U.S. Navy from May 1969 to July 1973. Barner was on five out of seven continents including the Nato Cruise, North Atlantic, and Southeast Asia including Vietnam. He was awarded the Good Conduct and Vietnam Medal.

Montie Fuller volunteered for the draft in March of 1967. Fuller was assigned to the U.S. Army 101st Airborne division. He was airlifted with 10,000 to Vietnam in 1967.

Fuller received many awards including two purple hearts.

Donald Hazen served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970. Hazen served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He received various awards such as a Silver Star for Courage Under Fire, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and many more.

Nationally, the quilt of valor organization has awarded 200,000 quilts. Since 2019, Heartland Nebraska quilters have awarded 64 quilts to local veterans.

