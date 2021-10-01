Advertisement

Weather worthy of a seal of approval..

By John Walsh
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF Neb, (KNEP) - The ground over Western Nebraska should be satisfied today after thirstily lapping up a broad area of one inch plus rainfall amounts from last night. Some areas saw as much as 2 to 4 inches. There will be small chances for a little more before the weekend is over but beyond that we will be settling into a weather pattern that should draw everyone’s seal of approval.

Very heavr rain from 2-4 inches Eastern Keith and Western Lincoln Counties..
Very heavr rain from 2-4 inches Eastern Keith and Western Lincoln Counties..(KNOP)
One to two inch amounts widepread acdross the southwest.
One to two inch amounts widepread acdross the southwest.(KNOP)
Heavy rains in Dawson, Gosper and Furnas Counties..
Heavy rains in Dawson, Gosper and Furnas Counties..(KNOP)

Clouds will stubbornly hold on to areas east of Highway 83 tonight into Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs on Friday in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Slight chances for North Platte Friday overnight into Saturday. Better chances near the...
Slight chances for North Platte Friday overnight into Saturday. Better chances near the Kanasas line..(KNOP)

An upper level low pressure system will push out of the Four Corners region through the Oklahoma/Texas border into Western Kansas giving Southern Nebraska a glancing blow with small chances for additional rain late Friday night into Saturday. Amounts shouldn’t be much more than a tenth of an inch or less.

Sunday into the end of next week it’s clear sailing with sunshine and autumn temperatures comfortably in the 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unveiling of the new CMH Interiors Branch here in North Platte
New hardware store opens up in North Platte
Sutherland fire and death of resident
Man’s body found in burned camper
NSP, KPD are investigating the death of a Kearney man south of Minden.
Man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle near Minden
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Tickets for the 2022 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series to see Tim McGraw and Miranda...
Golden Circle Tickets to Tim McGraw sell out in 35 minutes, Miranda Lambert not far behind

Latest News

KNOP WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP HIGH TEMPS 9-30-2021
Drying out and cooling down to end the workweek
Amounts of over 3 inches has been reported with some flooding..
KNOP WEATHERCAST 10pm
Rain and thunderstorms will accompany a cold front moving through the are Wednesday evening..
KNOP WEATHERCAST 6PM