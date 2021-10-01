Weather worthy of a seal of approval..

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF Neb, (KNEP) - The ground over Western Nebraska should be satisfied today after thirstily lapping up a broad area of one inch plus rainfall amounts from last night. Some areas saw as much as 2 to 4 inches. There will be small chances for a little more before the weekend is over but beyond that we will be settling into a weather pattern that should draw everyone’s seal of approval.

Very heavr rain from 2-4 inches Eastern Keith and Western Lincoln Counties.. (KNOP)

One to two inch amounts widepread acdross the southwest. (KNOP)

Heavy rains in Dawson, Gosper and Furnas Counties.. (KNOP)

Clouds will stubbornly hold on to areas east of Highway 83 tonight into Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs on Friday in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Slight chances for North Platte Friday overnight into Saturday. Better chances near the Kanasas line.. (KNOP)

An upper level low pressure system will push out of the Four Corners region through the Oklahoma/Texas border into Western Kansas giving Southern Nebraska a glancing blow with small chances for additional rain late Friday night into Saturday. Amounts shouldn’t be much more than a tenth of an inch or less.

Sunday into the end of next week it’s clear sailing with sunshine and autumn temperatures comfortably in the 70s and lower 80s.

