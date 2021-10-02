Contestants of all ages duke it out in pickleball tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday at Memorial Park, contestants came in droves to partake in a pickleball tournament featuring several separate divisions.

First up was the junior division consisting of 12 and 13-year-old competitors with festivities beginning a little after 9 a.m. Later in the day, senior divisions got their shot at glory.

Pickleball is a sport that has grown rapidly in Nebraska, and the president of North Platte Pickleball had some special announcements as well as future plans to share at Saturday’s event.

“Well we began a year ago and we’ve grown from 12 to 100 members strong. We want to announce today that John Schaffer is our 100th member. We have grown and want to involve the juniors now that we are established. So we are providing this event and including the juniors so we can add two new divisions for next year’s NEBRASKAland Days pickleball tournament.”

