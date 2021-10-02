Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Anselmo-Merna vs. Ravenna

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 1, 2021
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a cold and rainy one last night in Merna as the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes were taking on the Ravenna Blue jays.

The Coyotes start out strong as Carter Johnson takes the snap and he’s going to find his way all the way down the field. Johnson will dive into the end zone to get the touchdown for the Coyotes.

And then on the next drive for the Coyotes it’s Johnson again, but he’s not going to keep it like the Blue Jays thought he was going to. Johnson will pitch it to Wyat Lambertson and he will find the end zone for another Coyote touchdown.

The Coyotes aren’t done yet. Johnson will pull it down and keep it himself for another touchdown for Anselmo-Merna.

Anselmo-Merna will go on to win this one big over Ravenna 56-0.

Anselmo-Merna will improve to 6-0 on the season and will take on Burwell on the road next week.

