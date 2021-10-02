Friday Night Football: Cozad vs. Ogallala

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Cozad Haymakers went into tonight’s game 5-0. The Ogallala Indians (3-2) looked to knock the Haymakers into the losing column. Both teams looked to gain a leg up. By the end of the first quarter, no one was on the board yet.

The Indians and the Haymakers had their fair share of interceptions. In one play, the ball intended for Haymaker Drue White is intercepted by Indians Jack Hilitbrand. On a different play, Cozad’s Braxton Walker intercepts the Indian’s ball.

During the game, Haymaker’s Tag Sassali had an eighty-two-yard touchdown, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Ogallala knocks Cozad into their first loss of the season, 16 to 13.

The Cozad Haymakers’ next game is October 8 against Minden. The Ogallala Indians play Mitchell on October 8.

