Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Cozad vs. Ogallala

By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Cozad Haymakers went into tonight’s game 5-0. The Ogallala Indians (3-2) looked to knock the Haymakers into the losing column. Both teams looked to gain a leg up. By the end of the first quarter, no one was on the board yet.

The Indians and the Haymakers had their fair share of interceptions. In one play, the ball intended for Haymaker Drue White is intercepted by Indians Jack Hilitbrand. On a different play, Cozad’s Braxton Walker intercepts the Indian’s ball.

During the game, Haymaker’s Tag Sassali had an eighty-two-yard touchdown, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Ogallala knocks Cozad into their first loss of the season, 16 to 13.

The Cozad Haymakers’ next game is October 8 against Minden. The Ogallala Indians play Mitchell on October 8.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Trace and his battle back from COVID-19, and the effects of the virus.
A long journey through COVID-19
NSP, KPD are investigating the death of a Kearney man south of Minden.
Man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle near Minden
The unveiling of the new CMH Interiors Branch here in North Platte
New hardware store opens up in North Platte
Tickets for the 2022 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series to see Tim McGraw and Miranda...
Golden Circle Tickets to Tim McGraw sell out in 35 minutes, Miranda Lambert not far behind
Sutherland fire and death of resident
Man’s body found in burned camper

Latest News

Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic
Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic
Maxwell vs. Cambridge
Maxwell vs. Cambridge
Game of the Week: Brady vs. Medicine Valley
Game of the Week: Brady vs. Medicine Valley
Stivrins’ Return Lifts Huskers in Sweep of Michigan