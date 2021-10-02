Friday Night Football: Gothenburg vs. Mitchell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Gothenburg fell to Ogallala in the previous week. This week, they look to strike gold and catch their first win of the season against Mitchell.

Swede Jake Burge catches the ball on the one-yard line. On the next play, Gothenburg steps into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Gothenburg used that momentum throughout the remainder of the game.

The Gothenburg Swedes had a slow start to their season, but they gain their first win over Mitchell, 34 to 7.

Gothenburg faces Sydney on October 8.

