Friday Night Football: Maxwell vs. Cambridge

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We pick things up at the beginning of the second half of the Maxwell vs. Cambridge game. The Trojans have the ball and the Quarterback is going to hand off to Zachary McArthur. McArthur is going to find a hole up the middle and he takes it all the way to inside the five yard line. The Trojans will go on to score on this drive making the score 22-0 Cambridge.

A couple of drives later the Wildcats are going to make something happen. There was a fumble by Cambridge on account of a bad snap. Wildcat Trevor Cohn is going to scoop it up and find the end zone. On the two point conversion, Easton Jones gets the snap and he’s going to scramble trying to find an open receiver and he’s going to find one. Jones is going to connect with Jack Meyers in the end zone. Trojans still lead 22-8.

Maxwell falls to 1-5 on the season and will be on the road next week taking on Hitchcock County.

