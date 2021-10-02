Friday Night Sports Hero: Nolan Wetovick

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nolan Wetovick is the Senior Quarterback for the Cozad Haymakers. He began playing flag football in the third grade and has never looked back.

“It’s always just been playing football,” says Wetovick.

His journey with football has had it’s fair share of highs and many wins, but the road hasn’t been without it’s trials. The biggest thing Nolan says he’s learned from football is how to take the good with the bad. When adversity arises he’s learned how to deal with it, by refocusing and getting ready for the next task at hand.

“Anytime you lose a game it’s a big one... getting better after those losses and just moving on to the next game,” Wetovick says.

Through the years as a Haymaker, Nolan has steadily improved season by season. His Sophomore year Wetovick threw for 455 yards, his Junior year throwing for 892 and so far his Senior year he’s thrown for 752 with four game still left to play not including a potential playoff run. What keeps this motivation going to continuously get better? Two things inspire Wetovick’s work ethic, the name on the front of his jersey and his hometown.

“Playing for my team, playing for the great town of Cozad, I mean just always strive to get better work on the little things and just be the best player I can be for the team and the town of Cozad,” explains Wetovick.

When it comes to college Nolan isn’t certain where he’ll end up. He’s keeping his options open and looking to finish out his Senior season strong.

“I’m not sure yet, I’m keeping my options open just looking at some places. I’d be open to playing in college,” Wetovick explains.

Best of luck to Nolan the rest of this season for the Haymakers and in all his future endeavors.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.