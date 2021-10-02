Game of the Week: Brady vs. Medicine Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Game of the Week features the Brady Eagles and the Medicine Valley Raiders. Brady will head into this game after suffering a 54-50 loss last week on the road in Axtell. The Eagles are currently 2-3 on the season. The Raiders however, won big last week at home. Medicine Valley defeated the Overton Eagles 44-14. The Raiders have a 3-2 record so far this season. Both teams were hard at work this week preparing for Friday Night’s Game. First, let’s hear from Raiders Head Coach Scott Johnsen about how his team is preparing for this match up.

After the big win last week Coach Johnsen is wanting to keep the momentum and the energy going from last week into this week. Coach Johnsen says he saw his team really find a groove last week in the game against Axtell. According to Johnsen, the team came out at the beginning of the game ready to play. That energy and controlling the line of scrimmage will be key when it comes to the success of the Raiders on Friday.

“We gotta control the ball, we gotta control the line of scrimmage and we gotta take care of the ball we’ve been doing a good job this year taking care of the ball and ya know... if we can take care of the ball and shut them down and play offense instead of defense I think we’ll have a good night,” says Johnsen.

When it comes to defending Brady’s explosive offense, Coach Johnsen says they are ready for the challenge. According to Coach Johnsen this is a match up that has been taking place for as long as he has been the Head Coach of the Raiders, and that’s been 16 years. The Raiders have studied the film and feel that they are ready when it comes to matching up with the formations of the Eagles offense.

“We know what Coach Seamann is gonna do and ya know we just gotta match up with them, recognize the formation and then be athletes on the field and make plays,” explains Johnsen.

As the Raiders Coaching Staff has been studying the film of the Eagles, they have also figured out the big play makers on the Brady roster. According to Coach Johnsen it is imperative that they stop Brady Quarterback, Shane Most.

“We know the quarterbacks gonna be a good runner ya know we’ve been watching enough film this weekend that ya know he’s gonna be the key one to stop we gotta first stop him and make him do something else and make somebody else beat us, but ya know I think if we do that ya know we’re just gonna try and be athletes on the field play eight guys on the field and fly to the ball and have fun,” Johnsen says.

Now let’s see how the Brady Eagles are preparing.

The Eagles are working to cleanup some of the miscues that they had last week against Axtell. Brady gave up 54 points last week, and with Medicine Valley also having a high powered offense that could pose a problem. Coach Seamann and the team are working to have a much tighter defense come Friday Night.

“We came out flat we didn’t execute and we were undisciplined on defense so that’s pretty much our focus, make sure we stay discipline on defense understand our jobs and do our jobs not try and do too much,” says Seamann.

Though the Brady defense struggled last week, one thing that didn’t was their offense. The key core of this offense being Shane Most, Dillon Miller, Blake Lusk and Rylie Shirk. And though they’ve seen a lot of success this season, Coach Seamann says they are working to continue to clean things up and get better.

“They’ve done a good job of running our offense and Shane’s done a great job of improving on his accuracy throwing the ball we just gotta be able to run the ball... the two games we’ve lost, those were the two games we’ve thrown for the most yards we gotta be able to run the ball,” explains Seamann.

Coach Seamann says the keys to success for his team this week all comes down to one thing, discipline. He is looking for his team to play aggressive and eliminate the mistakes.

“The team that makes the least number of mistakes is gonna be the team that comes out on top. The team that can play with aggression without making mistakes is gonna come out on top and that’s what we need to do we need to come out on our home field and play aggressive,” Seamann says.

A key player that the Eagles will be looking out for on Friday is Hayden Kramer. Kramer is Medicine Valley’s top rusher and averages 7.1 yards a carry. The Eagles defense will have their work cut out for them under the lights on Friday.

“Med Valley’s best player is Hayden Kramer. 80% of their offense runs through him whether its running the ball or throwing the ball, so we have to stop him,” Seamann explains.

So, let’s see who could get it done tonight under the Friday Night Lights.

First drive of the game the eagles are in the red zone. Quarterback Shane Most is going to pull it down and keep it himself and he get’s it to around the Raider’s two yard line. On the next play for the Eagles Most is going to find Blake Lusk in the end zone. The Eagles are going to strike first in this rivalry match up. The P-A-T was good and it’s 7-0 Brady.

Medicine Valley now with their turn to respond to the Eagles, and the do respond. On the kick of Sebastian Kramer is going to field the punt and he takes it all the way to the end zone. Six points go on the board for the Raiders, but the two point conversion attempt was so good. Brady still leads 8-6.

Brady get’s the ball again and Most is going to keep it for himself again and he picks up about ten yards. On the next play Most is going to flip to Lusk and he is going to find the end zone for the Eagles. The P-A-T was good and the Eagles extend their lead 14-6.

Medicine Valley get’s the ball back and Hudson Stout with the lateral pass to Hayden Kramer. Kramer is going to dance down the sideline until he is knocked out of bounds around the Brady 40 yard line. Two plays later Stout hands it off to Kramer and he punches it into the end zone. The two point conversion was no good, Brady still leads 14-12.

In a high scoring game the Raiders are going to the win 94-55 over the Eagles. Medicine Valley will improve to 4-2 on the season while Brady falls 2-4 on the season. Next week Medicine Valley takes on Loomis on the road. Brady is also on the road next week taking on Overton.

