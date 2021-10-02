Advertisement

Mullen tops Morrill at home 74-24

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a scoring fest for the Mullen Broncos on their Senior Night as they defeat the Morrill Lions 74-24 for their fifth win in a row.

The first points couldn’t have happened any sooner as Mullen Junior Clayton Moore returned the opening kick for a touchdown, making it 8-0 after just ten seconds of game time.

After the Lions were forced to punt on their opening drive, Moore would find the end zone once again on the ensuing return, doubling the Broncos’ lead.

Mullen (5-1) will hit the road next week to face Leyton for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

