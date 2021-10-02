Advertisement

Nice stretch of fall weather...

By John Walsh
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Lookinig at the next 7 days autumn will be giving us the best she has to offer by stringing out several days of quite comfortable weather.

Mild autumn weather trough next Friday.
Mild autumn weather trough next Friday.

Having said that, there is an upper level low pressure system that is heading into Kansas and eventually into Eastern Nebraska late tonight into Saturday. that may bring some cloudiness to Southwest Nebraska on Saturday morning but as far as rain, chances still appear small and the impact appears to be primarily those counties near the Kansas line. There is also a possibility that this could turn out to be little more that sprinkles, with most of the precipitation lingering into Kansas and southeast Nebraska. Skies will be mostly clear in the Panhandle. Highs on Saturday with clearing skies will be in the 70s.

Clear in the Panhandle with some clouds in the southwest. A few sprinkle to light showers...
Clear in the Panhandle with some clouds in the southwest. A few sprinkle to light showers can't be ruled out near the Kansas border.

Saturday night, high pressure builds into the state along with some drier air that will keep the skies clear both day and night from Sunday into at least the middle of next week. Be sure to work some outdoor time into your schedules as temperatures will be consistently in the 70s and lower 80s and lows in the 40s. with some 30s far west.

Octobers's first weekend will be mild.
Octobers's first weekend will be mild.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

