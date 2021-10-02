Advertisement

Sunny and fall like conditions to last through the rest of the weekend and early next week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - During the day on Saturday, fall is in full swing with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with sunny skies with some breezy conditions.

Cool like temperatures across the region Saturday afternoon
Cool like temperatures across the region Saturday afternoon(Andre Brooks)

The reason why that the conditions have been nice is because a huge area of high pressure ushering in cooler air and plentiful sunshine. This area of high pressure is to remain to be in the area for the rest of the weekend into next week. Temperatures should moderate to the upper 70s to low 80s.

High pressure sticking around the area for the remainder of the weekend
High pressure sticking around the area for the remainder of the weekend(Andre Brooks)

For the remander part of the week coming up, temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Some breezy condtions are possible on Wednesday.

Wamrer conditions across the area Sunday
Wamrer conditions across the area Sunday(Andre Brooks)
Warm conditions to continue for Monday
Warm conditions to continue for Monday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Trace and his battle back from COVID-19, and the effects of the virus.
A long journey through COVID-19
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
Zero tolerance for ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
Dusty's Pumpkin Fest begins October 2nd.
New attractions at Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest

Latest News

Morning clouds on Saturday clear out.. Mild weather through Sunday.
Nice stretch of fall weather...
KNOP Weathercast 6 pm
KNOP Weathercast 6 pm
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 10-1-2021
Weather worthy of a seal of approval
KNOP WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHERCAST 6 PM