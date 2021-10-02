Sunny and fall like conditions to last through the rest of the weekend and early next week
Published: Oct. 2, 2021
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - During the day on Saturday, fall is in full swing with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with sunny skies with some breezy conditions.
The reason why that the conditions have been nice is because a huge area of high pressure ushering in cooler air and plentiful sunshine. This area of high pressure is to remain to be in the area for the rest of the weekend into next week. Temperatures should moderate to the upper 70s to low 80s.
For the remander part of the week coming up, temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Some breezy condtions are possible on Wednesday.
