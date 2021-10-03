The 2021 Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sunday morning at the North Platte Recreation Center, River Platte Fitness Series hosted their annual Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run.

The marathon and half marathon started at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K Run started at 7:45 a.m. This year, the run is back in person after last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With this marathon, the River Fitness Series wanted the race to be local friendly and inclusive.

“This race is a really special race in the Platte River Fitness Series. One is our own hometown local marathon, so we are able to give our locals that experience, " said Race Committee Member Trudy Merritt. " Two, we have a half a marathon and a 5K so we have a distance for everyone.”

This marathon was to commemorate late firefighter and runner Chris Jarvis.

“And probably most importantly, it’s a tribute to career firefighter from North Platte and running pioneer Chris Jarvis,” Merritt said.

The winner for the 5K is Jake Hasenauer and the winner of the half marathon is Shane Burkey. The winner for the full marathon is still to be determined due to the race still ongoing. We will release the winner results of that once we get the results.

