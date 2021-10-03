Advertisement

Highway 2 crashes minutes apart

Multiple injuries were reported following accidents on Highway 2 Sunday morning near Unadilla.
Multiple injuries were reported following accidents on Highway 2 Sunday morning near Unadilla.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNADILLA, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple injuries were reported following accidents on Highway 2 Sunday morning near Unadilla.

An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says a pickup truck pulled over to the side of the highway after hitting a deer. Rescue was dispatched for the accident at 8:56 a.m.

A van with Indiana plates stopped behind the pickup and was hit by a car with Otoe County plates. Rescue was dispatched for that accident about two minutes later.

The sheriff’s deputy says the driver of the car and two occupants of the van were transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska defeats Northwestern, 56-7
Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha turned 115 on Friday, Oct. 1, and is now the oldest living American.
Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday
Man killed in farm accident on property in eastern Nebraska
Zero tolerance for ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge
Josh Trace and his battle back from COVID-19, and the effects of the virus.
A long journey through COVID-19

Latest News

pickle
Contestants of all ages duke it out in pickleball tournament
Wamrer conditions across the area Sunday
Sunny and fall like conditions to last through the rest of the weekend and early next week
Morning clouds on Saturday clear out.. Mild weather through Sunday.
Nice stretch of fall weather...
Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha turned 115 on Friday, Oct. 1, and is now the oldest living American.
Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday