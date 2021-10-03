Highway 2 crashes minutes apart

UNADILLA, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple injuries were reported following accidents on Highway 2 Sunday morning near Unadilla.

An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says a pickup truck pulled over to the side of the highway after hitting a deer. Rescue was dispatched for the accident at 8:56 a.m.

A van with Indiana plates stopped behind the pickup and was hit by a car with Otoe County plates. Rescue was dispatched for that accident about two minutes later.

The sheriff’s deputy says the driver of the car and two occupants of the van were transported to the hospital.

