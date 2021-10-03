Local pumpkin patch bringing on the fun

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Halloween season is in full swing here across the North Platte region and one local pumpkin patch is bringing on the fun.

The Homestead Pumpkin Patch is providing activities for kids and adults alike. Some of these activities include, human sized foosball, big cornhole, ziplining, and so much more. One local kid said that they are having the time of their life.

“I’m really excited. It’s nice to get out and actually be with your friends and just play around,” Visitor Leighton Triplett said.

There were plenty activities out there and Triplett had a preferred activity.

“My favorite activity is probably the zipline because it’s fun and I like to race people,” Triplett said.

The Homestead Pumpkin Patch lasts through November 1.

