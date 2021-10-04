Domann and Martinez Honored for Performances vs. Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - JoJo Domann and Adrian Martinez were both honored Monday morning for their performances in the Huskers’ 56-7 win over Northwestern last Saturday. Domann was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week, while Martinez was one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week.

Domann, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker from Colorado Springs, Colo., put together one of the finest games of his career against Northwestern. He led the Huskers with nine tackles, including eight solo stops, while posting career highs for tackles for loss (3.0-28), sacks (2.0-19) and forced fumbles (two). His totals for sacks, TFLs, solo stops and yards lost were all single-game highs for any Husker this season

On the season, Domann has 37 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and ranks first or second on the team in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles. He shared the weekly honor with Michigan’s David Ojabo. Domann is the second Blackshirt defender honored this season by the Big Ten, as Luke Reimer was honored following NU’s win over Buffalo.

Martinez accounted for 252 yards of total offense, as the Huskers put up 56 points and over 650 yards of total offense. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown, while also carrying eight times for 50 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. He now has totaled at least 250 yards of total offense in seven straight games, setting a school record.

College football fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at 11 a.m. (Central), the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

The Huskers return to action on Saturday, as they take on ninth-ranked Michigan at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC and carried on the Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.