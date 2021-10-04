Fall like conditions to continue across the area through the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP) -Conditions across the region Sunday afternoon were sunny and nice across the region with temperatures in the low 70s to low 80s. The airmass in he region were also dry as well.

Warm conditions in the area Sunday evening (Andre Brooks)

Fall conditions continue across the region (Andre Brooks)

For the start of the week, temperatures will be a carbon copy of Sunday with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, with sunny skies and calm conditions to continue. For Tuesaday, the conditions will be the continue being in the upper 70s to mid 80s, and sunny skies. .

Conditions to continue to being fall like Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

High pressure to prevail across the region (Andre Brooks)

The reason why the conditions will continue to being nice and fall like is because the area is in the northern fringe of the high pressure sysem tha has been over us the last few days. This high pressure is to persist into the rest of the workweek with highs in the 70s to 80s and lows in the 30s to 50s.

