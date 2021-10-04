Advertisement

Fire management issues in Lincoln County

Fields in North Platte that are susceptible to fire management issues(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting Monday morning, a very serious topic was set to the table and that is the fire management issues here in Lincoln County.

During the last couple months, there have been some fires in the region, and this has gotten some landowners upset.

“It boils down that we had a couple landowners that were upset about a recent fire. They got turned away from able to upon their property of theirs. And they wanted answers of why, “said Brandon Myers, Director of Emergency Management. “They got some answers and hopefully, we can get a group together with bunch of the landowners and the different fire departments and start having some meetings and see if we can solve the problem.”

This problem has been going on a while, and the Department of Emergency Management wants to try provide better training towards the stakeholders.

“We have fire departments it’s always been some instances where the disaster, the fire scene will not allow people in certain areas. That’s kind of more education that we need to put upon the public and some training with the ranchers and farmers as well,” Myers said.

Officials said these issues have put people’s livelihoods at risk.

“I know that just like anything, you burn the property up, that’s got vegetation, that’s for sale, it’s going to make an impact on them,” Myers said.

