Martina McBride to perform Christmas hits at the Lied Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country music superstar Martina McBride is bringing “The Joy of Christmas” to the Lied Center on December 11, 2021.

In 2018, McBride released her latest Christmas album, It’s The Holiday Season featuring her favorite Christmas standards, and also brought back her “The Joy of Christmas Tour.”

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 7 at 11 a.m

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center box office. A pre-sale for Friends of Lied members will be on October 6.

