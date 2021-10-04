Advertisement

Martina McBride to perform Christmas hits at the Lied Center

With multiple Grammy® nominations, country icon Martina McBride’s incomparable vocals have garnered six No. 1 hits and twenty top ten singles (“Independence Day,” “This One’s For The Girls,” “A Broken Wing”).
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country music superstar Martina McBride is bringing “The Joy of Christmas” to the Lied Center on December 11, 2021.

In 2018, McBride released her latest Christmas album, It’s The Holiday Season featuring her favorite Christmas standards, and also brought back her “The Joy of Christmas Tour.”

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 7 at 11 a.m

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center box office. A pre-sale for Friends of Lied members will be on October 6.

