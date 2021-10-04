Advertisement

New Kids On The Block bringing The MixTape Tour to Lincoln

New Kids On The Block
New Kids On The Block(Austin Hargrave)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New Kids On The Block are bringing The MixTape Tour 2022 to Lincoln with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

The tour stop in Lincoln is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 on Ticketmaster.

