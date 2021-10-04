NSP participates in Pink Patch Project

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Different organizations are showing their support by wearing pink throughout October. Nebraska State Patrol is joining other law enforcement agencies that are raising awareness about Breast Cancer. For four years, Nebraska State Patrol has participated in the “Pink Patch Project.”

“Everyone has had someone in their life that has been affected by cancer whether that is a family member, coworker, or a neighbor, said Lt. Clint Elwood, Nebraska State Patrol. “The Pink Patch Project is our way of showing support for those battling or recovering. We are here for you, and it is hard to go through it alone.”

Some Nebraska State Patrol troopers will be wearing special pink patches on their uniforms during October honoring those impacted by Breast Cancer. There are pink State Patrol patches that members of the community can purchase for ten dollars. The proceeds from the Pink Patch Project will go towards helping fund Breast Cancer research.

“Nobody fights alone,” said Lt. Elwood. “That is a motto we abide by in law enforcement and we all work together and support each other in all situations. This is another way we can show the community and our coworkers how we can support them when they are facing tough and challenging times.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.