Advertisement

NU FB: Nebraska at Minnesota kickoff time set

2021 Huskers Football Season.
2021 Huskers Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s road game at Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 16, will kick off at 11 AM (CT). The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Big Ten TV Schedule for Saturday, October 16

Noon ET/11am CT

Michigan State at Indiana – FS1

Nebraska at Minnesota – ESPN2

Rutgers at Northwestern – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Purdue at Iowa - ABC

8pm ET/7pm CT

Army at Wisconsin – Big Ten Network

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandhills Global, which is based in Lincoln, told its customers that its operations were...
Nebraska firm says ransomeware knocks its websites offline
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska defeats Northwestern, 56-7
Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run starting
The 2021 Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run
The Homestead Pumpkin Patch
Local pumpkin patch bringing on the fun
This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo shows David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock...
Van Halen’s David Lee Roth announces retirement

Latest News

Adrian Martinez
Nebraska prepares for Michigan following dominant win over Northwestern
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez "the guys are confident in where we're at"
JoJo Domann and Adrian Martinez
Domann and Martinez Honored for Performances vs. Northwestern
Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic
Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic