NU FB: Nebraska at Minnesota kickoff time set
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s road game at Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 16, will kick off at 11 AM (CT). The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
Big Ten TV Schedule for Saturday, October 16
Noon ET/11am CT
Michigan State at Indiana – FS1
Nebraska at Minnesota – ESPN2
Rutgers at Northwestern – Big Ten Network
3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT
Purdue at Iowa - ABC
8pm ET/7pm CT
Army at Wisconsin – Big Ten Network
