Twenty Nebraska cities hold pro-life demonstrations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each year, on the first Sunday in October, people around the nation and Canada stand in their communities to make a statement against legalized abortion. In Nebraska, there were 20 cities, including North Platte, standing in solitude.

Many residents gathered at Fourth and Jeffers Street hoping and praying together for an end to abortion on Sunday.

“I think people should be mindful that people that abortions are happening here in our community,” Peggy Orr, Organizer of Life Chain North Platte. “We should begin to educate our children when they are young, so we can strengthen our families.”

Attendees support the right to life with signs sharing messages of support and additional options for mothers in crisis.

Currently, in North Platte and Lincoln County, there is an ongoing petition to make the community a sanctuary city for the unborn.

Visit sanctuarycitiesfortheunborn.com for more details.

