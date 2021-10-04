Advertisement

Twenty Nebraska cities hold pro-life demonstrations

Life Chain North Platte
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each year, on the first Sunday in October, people around the nation and Canada stand in their communities to make a statement against legalized abortion. In Nebraska, there were 20 cities, including North Platte, standing in solitude.

Many residents gathered at Fourth and Jeffers Street hoping and praying together for an end to abortion on Sunday.

“I think people should be mindful that people that abortions are happening here in our community,” Peggy Orr, Organizer of Life Chain North Platte. “We should begin to educate our children when they are young, so we can strengthen our families.”

Attendees support the right to life with signs sharing messages of support and additional options for mothers in crisis.

Currently, in North Platte and Lincoln County, there is an ongoing petition to make the community a sanctuary city for the unborn.

Visit sanctuarycitiesfortheunborn.com for more details.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Sandhills Global, which is based in Lincoln, told its customers that its operations were...
Nebraska firm says ransomeware knocks its websites offline
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska defeats Northwestern, 56-7
Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run starting
The 2021 Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run
Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert

Latest News

Temperatures return to the lower and middle 80s on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday Forecast: Staying sunny and warm!
Nebraska State Patrol is participating in the “Pink Patch Project" raising awareness about...
NSP participates in Pink Patch Project
Out of the Darkness 2021
Out of the Darkness Walk
Lifechain 2021
Life Chain Event 10-3