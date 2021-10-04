Road maintenance issues in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During Monday morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting, an issue about the roads was discussed.

Because of the dry conditions in the area, officials said it has created some issues with the road composition and it has been a chore trying to keep up with the maintenance on the roads.

“Well right now, it’s pretty quiet and dry, so we don’t have a lot of moisture anything some of our roads and blowing out. Which means traffic is breaking through the crust and we are getting some soft spots in them,” Lincoln County Road Superintendent Carla Odell said.

Even though the roads are bad shape, officials said it hasn’t really impacted traffic.

“I really haven’t heard of anything on the county roads. I don’t think that there is much of an impact on it,” Odell said.

The Department of Roads is trying to have the commissioners’ office to consider a bid for new granite tops to the road.

“Well the granite, which is what I ask the commissioners today to set a bid on and will hopefully work as a better base for our roads and then if takes a little less maintenance on it. It doesn’t move as much as gravel does and so that we don’t have to do as quite as much maintenance,” Myers said.

These bids will be discussed and considered on the Nov. 1 commissioners’ meeting at 10 a.m.

