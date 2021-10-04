Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Staying sunny and warm!

By John Walsh
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a copy and paste forecast kind of week across the state as we aren’t expecting much in the way of sensible weather over the coming days. It won’t be until this weekend and early next week that rain chances and more seasonal weather returns to the forecast. Until that time, it’s just more of the same - sunshine, mild and dry weather.

Into Monday evening, the weather will remain quiet with clear skies and comfortable conditions. Much like the past few nights, with clear skies and light winds, temperatures should cool off quickly this evening after another warm afternoon. Skies remain clear through the overnight hours with overnight lows in the 40s for most of the area. More sunshine is then expected into the day on Tuesday with southeasterly winds up to around 15 MPH.

Clear skies are expected tonight with mainly sunny skies through the day on Tuesday.
Overnight lows tonight will be cool, but pretty close to where we should be for early October. Look for 30s and low 40s in the west with mid to upper 40s for central and eastern Nebraska.

Look for lows in the low to mid 40s for most of western Nebraska tonight.
More warm weather is expected by Tuesday afternoon as temperatures remain well above average. Look for highs in the upper 70s to perhaps the upper 80s across the western third of the state. Normal high temperatures for early October across the area generally sit right around 70°.

Temperatures return to the lower and middle 80s on Tuesday afternoon.
The warm weather will continue through the remainder of the week and into the first half of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. A cold front appears to be on track to move through the area Saturday evening and into Sunday. This should give us a nice cool down to more seasonal levels into the upper 60s to low 70s for Sunday and Monday. That front will also be our next chance for rain across the area as the pattern appears to try and turn a bit more “stormy” as we head into next week.

Temperatures will remain above average through Saturday before a cold front brings temperatures...
