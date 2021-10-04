We are back to sunny and warm conditions for most of the workweek
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a slight cooldown last week, we are back to above average temperatures and mainly sunny skies through Saturday. Then we will finally have a few more clouds and some slight chances for rain this weekend.
Highs for Monday will be about 13 degrees above average-- with most of us in the lower 80s. We will have almost complete sunshine once again. High pressure working out will give us the sunshine and a southerly wind. We will cool slightly into the mid-70s for mid-week, but will keep lots of sunshine. A trough moves through, but it will not give us any clouds and moisture-- it will just flip the winds to more of a northwesterly direction. Another high keeps us sunny through the end of the workweek, with highs once again near 80 by then.
The weekend brings cooler temperatures as highs fall from the mid-70s to the upper 60s. We start off Sataurday with some sun, then a slight chance of showers by evening. We will continue to have a shower chance through Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
